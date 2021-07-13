Healthcare Pros
Suspect sought after breaking in Campbell County church, stealing several items

Church suspect
Church suspect(Campbell County Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is being sought after breaking into a church located in Campbell County and stealing several items.

Police say on July 8 between 6:06 a.m. and 7:10 a.m., the suspect broke into Lakewood Baptist Church on 2469 Sunburst Road in Evington.

The suspect moved a number of items to other locations within the church. According to police, the suspect more than likely moved the items in an effort to return and pick them up later.

The suspect moved a number of items to other locations within the church. (Campbell County Sheriff’s Office)
The suspect is described as a white male with several tattoos on each of his arms.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie at (434) 332-9580.

