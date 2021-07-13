Healthcare Pros
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An empty stroller got caught in a ride at Carowinds before falling off a short time later.

Heather Baker sent WBTV video of the incident, which shows the stroller hooked on the bottom of a swing ride.

There was no child in the stroller and no one was hurt. Baker says the ride attendant didn’t notice at first, but ended up stopping the ride after the stroller fell off.

Carowinds released the following statement in response to the incident:

