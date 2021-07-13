Healthcare Pros
RPS to hold first community meeting on George Wythe construction

The community meeting will take place on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public School Board will hold its first meeting with members of the community about the construction of a new George Wythe High School Tuesday night.

The meeting comes a day after Mayor Stoney held his own meeting with those who are advocating for the construction of a new building.

Mayor Stoney wanted the new school to be open by 2024, but he says under the school board’s plans, that will not happen until 2027.

The school board has turned down the mayor’s offer to collaborate so that the school could be built more quickly.

A draft letter school board member Kenya Gibson addressed to the mayor said stakeholders have not benefited from mayoral control of school construction. It pointed out “challenges” in the process to include delays in previous school construction, failed inspections, costly and timely repairs and conflicts of interest in spending.

The RPS community meeting will take place on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will also be live-streamed on the school division’s Facebook page. Public comments will be heard during the first 30 minutes.

