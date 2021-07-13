Ronald McDonald House Charities kick off ‘Christmas In July’ raffle fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) will be kicking off the ‘Christmas In July’ raffle fundraiser this month.

The fundraiser will run from July 13 to July 25 with a virtual, ‘12 Days of Christmas’ giveaway event, which includes giveaway prizes and a Christmas In July Drag Show at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

The money raised will help Ronald McDonald charities within the Richmond area.

To purchase tickets or for more details, click here.

