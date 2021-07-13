Healthcare Pros
Richmond police identify man killed in hit-and-run; search for driver continues

FILE
FILE(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are still searching for a white SUV with front-end damage after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southside Richmond.

Police say they found a man who had been struck by a passing vehicle near the 3200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The driver did not stop, according to a release from Richmond police.

The pedestrian, identified as Sebastian Herrera-Cano, 36, of Richmond, was sent to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Detectives with Richmond’s crash team collected evidence, took measurements and are investigating the incident.

The team determined the driver was possibly driving a white 2020-2021 Ford Escape SUV. The vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side and possibly damage to the undercarriage on the right side of the vehicle.

A generic image of what the suspect's vehicle looks like.
A generic image of what the suspect's vehicle looks like.(Richmond Police)

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call 804-646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

