Richmond City Council to resume in-person meetings in Sept.

Richmond City Council
Richmond City Council(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Council is planning to resume in-person meetings starting in September.

Council meetings have been held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public has also been able to attend through teleconference platforms.

Council’s next formal meeting on July 26 will be held virtually and formal meetings are not typically held in August.

