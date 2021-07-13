Richmond City Council to resume in-person meetings in Sept.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Council is planning to resume in-person meetings starting in September.

Council meetings have been held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public has also been able to attend through teleconference platforms.

Council’s next formal meeting on July 26 will be held virtually and formal meetings are not typically held in August.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.