Project underway to fill subsidence from coal mining shaft in Midlothian

Abandoned Mine Land Project Reclaims Subsidence(Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) grant worth $238,100, the subsidence near several residences in Midlothian from a historic coal mining shaft will be filled and sealed. The project is described as a ‘Priority One’ due to the subsidence posing significant safety and harm.

The coal mining shaft is located at Aetna Hill and operated between 1798 and the mid-1800′s.

The Aetna Willis Shaft Maintenance project will use concrete, steel mesh to reclaim the subsidence. Once it is completed, the area will be covered with soil and seeded.

Work has begun this week and is expected to be completed in September.

