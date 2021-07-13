Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police search for man suspected of stealing vehicle from VCU parking deck

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 828-1196.
Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 828-1196.(VCU Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is searching for a man suspected of stealing a vehicle from a VCU parking deck.

Police said the driver parking their 2006 Ford Escape SUV on VCU’s West Main Street Deck around 8 a.m. on July 9. When the driver returned later in the day, the vehicle was gone.

After looking at VCU security camera footage, police believe on suspect entered VCU’s School of Engineering West Hall shortly before 1 p.m.

“The suspect removed keys from an office inside the building and proceeded to the West Main Street Parking Deck, two blocks away, where he found the vehicle,” a release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 828-1196.
Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 828-1196.(VCU Police)

Police said the suspect drove off in the vehicle around 1:45 p.m. and was last seen heading south on Belvidere Street near Cumberland Avenue.

“The victim does not know the suspect. Police believe that after the suspect took the keys, he was looking for the matching vehicle between 12:55 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.,” a release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 828-1196.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Police release identity of driver, ages of 3 children killed in I-64 crash in New Kent
The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than .6% of the commonwealth's new...
A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians
It has been 41 years since Diane Walker first walked through the doors of NBC12, and what a...
Diane Walker signing off after 41 years of being ‘On Your Side’
Giles Ferrell's Duck Tape dress was inspired by the statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E....
Richmond teen’s monument-inspired dress becomes finalist in Duck Tape contest
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post

Latest News

The Library of Virginia and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are working...
Library of Virginia, LDS Church team up to preserve Evergreen Cemetery records
Richmond Fire crews rescued a dog from a well.
VIDEO: Richmond Fire Dept. rescues dog from well
Richmond Fire Dept. rescues dog from well (Source: Richmond Fire Department)
Richmond Fire Dept. rescues dog from well (Source: Richmond Fire Department)
Donald L. Lambert, Jr.
Chesterfield man indicted in hit-and-run that killed off-duty Henrico officer