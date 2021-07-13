Police release identity of driver, ages of 3 children killed in I-64 crash in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have released the ages of three children and the identity of the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 west in New Kent County.

At 11:04 a.m. on July 12, Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-64 at Exit 214 (Providence Forge/New Kent Courthouse).

According to the investigation, Anthony Snow, 53, was driving west when he ran off onto the paved shoulder before running off the right side of the interstate, hitting a pole. The crash caused the car to catch fire.

Snow died from his injuries at the scene along with three children - a 9-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy. The children were all in the backseat of the vehicle.

The front-seat passenger, a 34-year-old woman, was removed from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A medical emergency is being investigated as a possible contributing factor to the cause of the crash.

“Why was the vehicle on the shoulder and what caused the vehicle to run off are things we’ll be working to confirm through the investigation,” said Sergeant Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

