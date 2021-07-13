Police charged man in connection to deadly shooting in Main Street parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have charged a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in a parking lot on Main Street.

Taimon Robinson, 23, of Henrico, was arrested on Monday night in Henrico by Richmond police detectives, along with the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Robinson is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the July 11 shooting death of Jeffrey Swiney, 20, of North Chesterfield. Police said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

