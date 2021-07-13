Plenty of Virginia flavor during day two of MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, NJ (WWBT) - Day two of the Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft had plenty of Virginia flavor. That includes a Richmond-area product who is one step closer to making his big league dreams become a reality.

Collegiate graduate Evan Justice was selected in the fifth round by the Colorado Rockies. Justice was primarily a closer for NC State this past season, helping the Wolfpack on a run to the College World Series. His 13 saves were the second-most in the ACC and ranked fourth in the country. Since March 29, the former Cougar has made 20 appearances out of the bullpen and has boasted a 1.85 ERA.

VCU’s Bradford Webb went two rounds later, going to the Texas Rangers with their seventh-round pick. He’s the Rams’ highest draft pick since Scott Sizemore went in the fifth round during the 2006 event. Webb made 17 appearances for the black and gold, 14 of them starts, and led the club with 57 strikeouts and a 3.16 ERA. He helped VCU capture an Atlantic 10 championship, earning the Rams their first NCAA Tournament showing since 2015.

Four UVA players heard their names called during day two. Andrew Abbott and Zach Gelof were selected in the second round by the Reds and Athletics, respectively. Griff McGarry was picked in round five by the Phillies and Mike Vasil went in the eight round to the Mets.

Shane Connolly was the lone Virginia Tech player selected on Monday, going to the Royals in the tenth round.

The Major League Baseball Draft wraps up on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

