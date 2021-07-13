Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Plenty of Virginia flavor during day two of MLB Draft

Collegiate product Evan Justice, who played his college baseball at NC State, was selected in...
Collegiate product Evan Justice, who played his college baseball at NC State, was selected in the fifth round of the MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies.(NC State Athletics)
By Marc Davis
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SECAUCUS, NJ (WWBT) - Day two of the Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft had plenty of Virginia flavor. That includes a Richmond-area product who is one step closer to making his big league dreams become a reality.

Collegiate graduate Evan Justice was selected in the fifth round by the Colorado Rockies. Justice was primarily a closer for NC State this past season, helping the Wolfpack on a run to the College World Series. His 13 saves were the second-most in the ACC and ranked fourth in the country. Since March 29, the former Cougar has made 20 appearances out of the bullpen and has boasted a 1.85 ERA.

VCU’s Bradford Webb went two rounds later, going to the Texas Rangers with their seventh-round pick. He’s the Rams’ highest draft pick since Scott Sizemore went in the fifth round during the 2006 event. Webb made 17 appearances for the black and gold, 14 of them starts, and led the club with 57 strikeouts and a 3.16 ERA. He helped VCU capture an Atlantic 10 championship, earning the Rams their first NCAA Tournament showing since 2015.

Four UVA players heard their names called during day two. Andrew Abbott and Zach Gelof were selected in the second round by the Reds and Athletics, respectively. Griff McGarry was picked in round five by the Phillies and Mike Vasil went in the eight round to the Mets.

Shane Connolly was the lone Virginia Tech player selected on Monday, going to the Royals in the tenth round.

The Major League Baseball Draft wraps up on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Police: Three juveniles, driver killed in I-64 crash in New Kent
The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than .6% of the commonwealth's new...
A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians
Giles Ferrell's Duck Tape dress was inspired by the statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E....
Richmond teen’s monument-inspired dress becomes finalist in Duck Tape contest
It has been 41 years since Diane Walker first walked through the doors of NBC12, and what a...
Diane Walker signing off after 41 years of being ‘On Your Side’
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post

Latest News

ShawnDre Jones
Rams, Spiders team up as part of Bleed Virginia TBT squad
Tyrese Rice
L.C. Bird product Rice hosts youth basketball camp
The Basketball Tournament logo
Rams, Spiders among those teaming up for The Basketball Tournament
L.C. Bird graduate Tyrese Rice gives a tip during his youth basketball camp on July 12, 2021.
L.C. Bird product Rice welcomes youth for basketball camp