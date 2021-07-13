News to Know for July 13: George Wythe community meeting; Vaccine deadline for students; Fall Line Trail survey

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Sunny & Hot

Heat and humidity combine for 100+ degree heat indices the next several days. Temperatures stay above average all week.

Today will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tree Removal

Two lanes will be closed on Midlothian Turnpike so that VDOT crews can remove a tree.

Lanes on the turnpike between Alverser Drive near Carmax and Old Buckingham Road near First Citizen’s Bank will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

(WDBJ)

One lane will be open, but drivers should expect delays.

The closure will last for three hours.

George Wythe Meeting Today

The Richmond Public School Board will hold its first meeting with members of the community about the construction of a new George Wythe High School Tuesday night.

The meeting comes a day after Mayor Stoney held his own meeting with those who are advocating for the construction of a new building.

Richmond school board votes to hold community meeting for George Wythe High School

The RPS community meeting will take place on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will also be live-streamed on the school division’s Facebook page. Public comments will be heard during the first 30 minutes.

Upcoming Vaccine Deadlines For School Year

The clock is ticking for parents to get their children 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming school year.

As the U.S. sees a rise of COVID-19 cases with the Delta variant spreading, drug companies are working to determine if people will need a booster shot.

Here are some upcoming deadlines for each school district for kids to get vaccinated:

Chesterfield - Students 12 years of age and older must get their first shot by July 19 in order to be fully vaccinated by the first day of school, which is August 23.

Hanover - Students have until August 3 to get their first shot.

Richmond & Henrico - The deadline to get the first dose is August 4.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for children in this age group. The two doses must be given 21 days apart, and you have to wait 2 weeks to be considered fully vaccinated.

J&J Vaccine Warning

U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. J&J said in a statement it has been discussing the reports with the FDA and other health regulators around the world.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Health officials described the side effect as a “small possible risk” for those getting the shot.

The new warning will be included in pamphlets given to people getting the J&J shot. They should seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms, which include tingling sensations, trouble walking and double vision, the FDA said.

Deadly I-64 Crash

Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 west in New Kent County.

According to the investigation, a sedan was heading west passing traffic on the right shoulder when it ran off the road onto a grassy shoulder and struck a pole, mounting a VDOT camera.

According to the investigation, a sedan was heading west passing traffic on the right shoulder when it ran off the road onto a grassy shoulder and struck a pole, mounting a VDOT camera. (Virginia State Police)

The vehicle caught on fire.

“Why was the vehicle on the shoulder and what caused the vehicle to run off are things we’ll be working to confirm through the investigation,” said Sergeant Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

Henrico Schools’ Information Sessions On Calendars

Henrico County Public Schools will be holding virtual information sessions about the proposed calendars for the 2022 and 2023 school years.

Each proposal will include a pre-Labor Day start and a post-Labor Day start.

Henrico County Public Schools

Residents who wish to hear more about the proposals can join either the morning or late afternoon sessions on July 15.

For more information on how to participate in both sessions, click here.

Fall Line Trail Survey

Chesterfield County wants to hear from residents about design ideas for the Fall Line Trail.

The proposed 43-mile trail from Ashland to Petersburg will run through Chesterfield.

The parks and recreation departments want to hear the public’s opinions about how to make the trail accessible and inclusive for everyone.

Residents must complete the survey by July 13. To fill out the survey, click here. For more information on the Fall Trail Line, click here.

Final Thought

Fall seven times and stand up eight - Japanese Proverb

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.