Two lanes on Midlothian Turnpike lanes will close due to tree removal

One lane will be open, but drivers should expect delays.
One lane will be open, but drivers should expect delays.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two lanes will be closed on Midlothian Turnpike so that VDOT crews can remove a tree.

Lanes on the turnpike between Alverser Drive near Carmax and Old Buckingham Road near First Citizen’s Bank will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

One lane will be open, but drivers should expect delays.

The closure will last for three hours.

