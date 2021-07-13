Two lanes on Midlothian Turnpike lanes will close due to tree removal

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two lanes will be closed on Midlothian Turnpike so that VDOT crews can remove a tree.

Lanes on the turnpike between Alverser Drive near Carmax and Old Buckingham Road near First Citizen’s Bank will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

One lane will be open, but drivers should expect delays.

The closure will last for three hours.

