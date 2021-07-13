Man charged, arrested after stealing $29K from 84-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing money from an 89-year-old woman bank account, according to Memphis Police.

Aaron Chaney is being charged with exploitation of elderly/vulnerable person, identity theft, fraud use of credit/debit card for $10,000- $60,000, and theft of property $10,000- $60,000.

According to the affidavit, he withdrew thousands of dollars from an elderly woman’s debit card.

Investigators said Chaney made transactions at several Bank of America ATM’s in Germantown, Cordova, Bartlett and Summer Ave.

He made 32 transactions from each bank account totaling $29,000 in fraudulent charges, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.