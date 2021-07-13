Library of Virginia, LDS Church team up to preserve Evergreen Cemetery records

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Library of Virginia and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced their partnership to preserve and digitize Evergreen Cemetery records.

The Evergreen Cemetery Interment Volume, 1926–1962 will be conserved, deacidified, given a new binding, and made available on the Library of Virginia’s website in digital format for review, research, and transcription.

Evergreen Cemetery is a historic African American cemetery located in the East End neighborhood of Richmond.

“The Library of Virginia is grateful for the generous support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which will allow us to conserve the interment register for Evergreen Cemetery for the period 1926 through 1962,” said Dr. Sandra G. Treadway, Librarian of Virginia. “This register contains invaluable information about so many men and women who played an important role in Richmond’s history. Descendants, genealogists, and historical researchers will find these registers immensely useful. We are so pleased to be able to preserve this treasure trove of information about Richmond’s African American community for future generations.”

