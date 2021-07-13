L.C. Bird product Rice welcomes youth for basketball camp

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Tyrese Rice was a standout basketball player at L.C. Bird and went on to become one of the biggest offensive threats in the ACC during his time at Boston College. Monday saw Rice return to his home town to pass his skills and knowledge down to the next generation.

Rice is hosting a youth basketball camp at Meadowbrook High School that will run through Wednesday, teaming up with Collegiate head coach Del Harris a several others to put on the event for players ages 7-15. The former Skyhawk remembers going to camps as a kid, and now it’s his turn to give back.

“These camps were big,” Rice recalled. “Corey Alexander had a big camp, VCU had a nice camp back then, so those guys paved the way. They paved the way for guys like me to come back and try to give back that same knowledge.”

“To be an MVP and to be on billboards in other countries, everything is the same message across the world,” added Harris. “Local kid, humbled good young man, raised the right way- and that’s a role model for young people and I think that’s one of the biggest reasons why we do this.”

Rice grabbed All-ACC First Team honors to headline his college accolades and went onto have an 11-year professional career overseas. He won several MVP awards in different leagues, as well as a handful of championships. He wrapped up his playing days last year in Greece.

“I went to Falling Creek Middle School, went to L.C. Bird High School, ended up going and playing for a bunch of years,” said Rice. “They can do it from here and we want to make sure that they understand that.”

With his playing career behind him, Rice resides in Houston, Texas, but says he plans to make trips up to the Richmond area frequently to help the community. He added that he wants to be hands-on with his projects and people can expect to see more of his efforts in the near future.

Rice’s camp is still accepting participants for this week. You can register here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.