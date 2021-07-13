‘It is just a blessing’: Henrico woman gets life-saving transplant from son

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico mother got a second chance at life thanks to a liver transplant from her son.

Au’Qwon Turner stepped up when his mother needed him most, and he put his life on hold to do it.

Turner had aspirations of joining the Navy, but he says the recruiter told him if he went through with the surgery, he might not be able to enlist. Nevertheless, Turner knew what needed to be done.

“My mom comes first, whatever it is I had going on could wait until we get this figured out,” says Turner.

Turner and his mother, Tashawn Jones, spent hours in surgery and days recovering after surgery.

Turner has a massive scar on his stomach as a reminder of the surgery to save his mother’s life. She was battling an autoimmune disease that was getting progressively worse.

This moment was particularly special for the family after dealing with disappointment. Tashawn went through a failed attempt at a transplant, learning the liver was bad the day of surgery.

This time was different, and with her son by her side, she got another chance.

“For me to actually be able to give my mom her life back it just leaves me speechless,” says Turner.

Angela Sims is a family friend who witnessed this selfless act of kindness and wanted to recognize Au’Qwon, giving him $300 in cash and a $50 gift card to Mexico Restaurant.

“It is just a blessing that Tashawn has you in her life. You are the reason that people smile. There are good people in the world and you are one of them,” said Sims.

Au’qwon and his mom are both taking it day by day, and they’re happy to still have each other.

