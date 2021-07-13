Healthcare Pros
Important dates to know for children to get vaccinated before upcoming school year

Statewide, 49% of Virginians between ages 12 and 17 have received one vaccine dose so far.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The clock is ticking for parents to get their children 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming school year.

Here are some upcoming deadlines for each school district for kids to get vaccinated:

  • Chesterfield - Students 12 years of age and older must get their first shot by July 19 in order to be fully vaccinated by the first day of school, which is August 23.
  • Hanover - Students have until August 3 to get their first shot.
  • Richmond & Henrico - The deadline to get the first dose is August 4.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for children in this age group. The two doses must be given 21 days apart, and you have to wait 2 weeks to be considered fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 49% of Virginians between ages 12 and 17 have received one vaccine dose so far.

