Hopewell host community clean-up weekend

City of Hopewell
City of Hopewell(Hopewell.gov)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Public Works Department and Keep Hopewell Beautiful are hosting a Summer Citywide Clean-up this weekend.

The clean-up days will be on July 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Citizen Convenience Center, 507 Station Street, will be accepting trash for no charge, and citizens are encouraged to clean around their homes and streets.

The following items are not accepted at the center: concrete, masonry, garbage, paint, batteries, automobile motors, and hazardous waste materials.

Freon and appliance removal will be offered for $10.

Firestone Tire will be taking up to 4 tires per person and batteries at the Cavalier Square Shopping Center.

