The Hip Hop Nutcracker and rap legend comes to Richmond

By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Altria Theater is welcoming The Hip-Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis “The Breaks” Blow, a modern dance adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s ballet.

The show will be on Dec. 8 and tickets go on sale Friday, July 16. A special pre-sale will be open July 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For tickets, visit the Atria Theater’s website here.

Blow will be performing as the MC of the show. He is known as the first rapper signed on a major label, and for his song “Christmas Rappin.”

The show features dancers, a DJ and an electric violinist who will tell the classic story of The Nutcracker through a modern lens. For more on the show visit The Hip Hop Nutcracker’s website here.

