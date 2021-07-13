Henrico school district to hold information sessions on proposed calendars

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will be holding virtual information sessions about the proposed calendars for the 2022 and 2023 school years.

Each proposal will include a pre-Labor Day start and a post-Labor Day start.

For the pre-Labor Day proposal, the school years would start in August and end toward the end of May or the beginning of June.

Residents who wish to hear more about the proposals can join either the morning or late afternoon sessions on July 15.

