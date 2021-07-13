Healthcare Pros
Gelati Celesti to celebrate National Ice Cream Day offering free ice cream at midnight July 18

Gelati Celesti will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day this year with a promotion called,...
Gelati Celesti will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day this year with a promotion called, 'Midnight Madness'.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gelati Celesti will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day this year with a promotion called, ‘Midnight Madness’, offering free ice cream at midnight.

“We love celebrating America’s favorite sweet treat on National Ice Cream Day,” Steve Rosser, Owner and President, said. “As Saturday night turns into Sunday morning, we want to get the party started with free ice cream.”

Ice cream lovers can enjoy the day with any of the seven Richmond-area stores:

  • Scott’s Addition, 1400 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard
  • Gold’s Gym Plaza, 8906 A West Broad Street
  • The Corner at Short Pump, 11805 West Broad Street
  • Stony Point Shopping Center on Huguenot Road, 3004 Stony Point Road
  • The Shops at Libbie and Grove, 5808 Grove Avenue
  • Swift Creek Shopping Center, 13487 Hull Street Road
  • Rutland Commons, 9357 Atlee Road

All eight locations will be offering free toddler scoops from 12:01 a.m. to 1 a.m. on July 18, then they will reopen at 12 p.m. for periodic giveaways during the day such as treats, Gelati Celesti shirts, hats and gift cards.

