Gelati Celesti to celebrate National Ice Cream Day offering free ice cream at midnight July 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gelati Celesti will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day this year with a promotion called, ‘Midnight Madness’, offering free ice cream at midnight.

“We love celebrating America’s favorite sweet treat on National Ice Cream Day,” Steve Rosser, Owner and President, said. “As Saturday night turns into Sunday morning, we want to get the party started with free ice cream.”

Ice cream lovers can enjoy the day with any of the seven Richmond-area stores:

Scott’s Addition, 1400 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Gold’s Gym Plaza, 8906 A West Broad Street

The Corner at Short Pump, 11805 West Broad Street

Stony Point Shopping Center on Huguenot Road, 3004 Stony Point Road

The Shops at Libbie and Grove, 5808 Grove Avenue

Swift Creek Shopping Center, 13487 Hull Street Road

Rutland Commons, 9357 Atlee Road

All eight locations will be offering free toddler scoops from 12:01 a.m. to 1 a.m. on July 18, then they will reopen at 12 p.m. for periodic giveaways during the day such as treats, Gelati Celesti shirts, hats and gift cards.

