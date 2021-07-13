Healthcare Pros
CNBC named Virginia as America’s Top State for Business

CNBC’s Scott Cohn talks with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam about the state’s business...
CNBC’s Scott Cohn talks with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam about the state’s business endeavors after CNBC unveils Virginia as the top state for business in 2021.(CNBC)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - CNBC announced Virginia was the top state in America for business in 2021 today and state leaders are celebrating.

CNBC scored states on 10 categories such as workforce, infrastructure, economy, cost of doing business and more. The maximum number of points a state could earn is 2,500 and Virginia Earned 1,587.

This is the fifth time Virginia has won this title, winning it in 2007, 2009, 2011, and 2019.

Virginia was followed by North Carolina, Utah, Texas and Tennesse.

Governor Ralph Northam was interviewed by CNBC’s Scott Cohn after the announcement this morning at the Port of Virginia.

“Virginia continues to be the best place to do business because of our world-class education institutions, talented workforce, and shared commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “I am proud of what this coveted recognition says about the policies we have put in place and how they are driving growth and innovation across our Commonwealth. Our success is a blueprint for creating a vibrant economic climate in the post-pandemic world—and proves that when you lift everyone up when you treat people right, and when you celebrate diversity, it’s also good for business.”

