Chesterfield man indicted in hit-and-run that killed off-duty Henrico officer

Donald L. Lambert, Jr.
Donald L. Lambert, Jr.(Henrico Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been indicted on several charges for the hit-and-run that killed off-duty Henrico Police Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr.

On Feb. 27, around 11 a.m. Henrico police responded to Greenwood Road at Winfrey Road for a reported hit-and-run.

Officials identified the pedestrian as Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr., a 33-year veteran with the Henrico County Police Division. Police said Lambert, who served on the agency’s special operations group, was not on duty at the time of the crash.

The driver was identified as Justin Thomas Regensburg, 30 when police were conducting a traffic stop in King William County.

Chesterfield man charged in hit-and-run that killed off-duty Henrico officer faces more charges

Court records say Regensburg was indicted for the following charges:

  • Murder
  • Possession of drugs
  • Driving on a suspended license
  • Driving and not reporting an accident with injury
  • Driving and not reporting an accident with damage

A three-day jury trial will take place starting on November 8, 2021.

