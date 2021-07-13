Chesterfield man indicted in hit-and-run that killed off-duty Henrico officer

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been indicted on several charges for the hit-and-run that killed off-duty Henrico Police Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr.

On Feb. 27, around 11 a.m. Henrico police responded to Greenwood Road at Winfrey Road for a reported hit-and-run.

Officials identified the pedestrian as Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr., a 33-year veteran with the Henrico County Police Division. Police said Lambert, who served on the agency’s special operations group, was not on duty at the time of the crash.

The driver was identified as Justin Thomas Regensburg, 30 when police were conducting a traffic stop in King William County.

Court records say Regensburg was indicted for the following charges:

Murder

Possession of drugs

Driving on a suspended license

Driving and not reporting an accident with injury

Driving and not reporting an accident with damage

A three-day jury trial will take place starting on November 8, 2021.

