Chesterfield host community information team to promote COVID-19 vaccines

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Health District (CHD) is partnering with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) to host Community Information Teams.

Starting July 10, teams have been working in the community to provide health education, information about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics opportunities by going door to door in Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and the city of Colonial Heights.

CHD is also providing walk-in vaccination clinics and vaccine appointments.

“CHD is excited to collaborate with VDEM and FEMA to increase access to information about the COVID-19 vaccine in our communities,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the Chesterfield Health District. “While we have come far in our vaccine rollout, we are in the final stretch where every vaccination counts. The Community Information Team is one strategy of many we are implementing to reach our goal of 70 percent of adults vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Currently, 65% of the adult population in the CHD has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“FEMA Region 3 is excited to be a part of Virginia’s tremendous effort to get their citizens vaccinated,” said Kevin Snyder, federal coordinating officer for FEMA Region 3. “Over the past six months we have worked to support VDEM and VDH’s vaccination mission in a variety of ways, including more than $250 million in grant funding for vaccine projects across the Commonwealth and helping to run a Community Vaccination Center in Norfolk. Supporting CHD’s canvassing efforts is a natural extension of this ongoing partnership with VDH and VDEM and we are eager to support the CHD.”

The CHD is encouraging all eligible people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

