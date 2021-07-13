Chesterfield County wants resident’s opinions on ‘Fall Trail Line’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County wants to hear from residents about design ideas for the Fall Line Trail.

The proposed 43-mile trail from Ashland to Petersburg will run through Chesterfield.

The parks and recreation departments want to hear the public’s opinions about how to make the trail accessible and inclusive for everyone.

Residents must complete the survey by July 13. To fill out the survey, click here. For more information on the Fall Trail Line, click here.

