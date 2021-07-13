Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a federal law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 is unconstitutional.
In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturned a lower court ruling upholding the law, which has been in place since 1968.
Judge Julius Richardson, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote that the law relegates both the right to bear arms and young adults under age 21 to second-class status.
The Biden administration has the option to appeal the ruling.
