Woman treated for smoke inhalation following Henrico fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is being treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Henrico.

Henrico’s fire chief said a woman in her 80s was taken out of the house along Willson Road by police.

She was then taken to VCU Medical Center, where she is currently being treated.

The fire chief said there was a small fire that started in a bedroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

