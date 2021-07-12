Ways to ensure password safety

RICHMOND Va. (WWBT)- Having a different password for every account is suggested by financial experts to protected accounts from hackers.

It’s suggested that people still using their original password for social media account should go turn on two-factor authentication and change the password.

Using the same password for multiple sites is dangerous because if a hacker gets it they will and do try every account they can find attached to the user’s name and in minutes.

“You don’t want to share those with other sites. So, for example, if you’ve got your username and password that you use for Facebook or Instagram you would never want to use those same usernames and passwords for your online banking portal,” said Cherry Dale, a financial coach with Virginia Credit Union.

Dale said people who are worried about remembering all these passwords should create a password manager or keep them in a document in your locked and secured phone.

Writing passwords down and keeping them somewhere safe in your house is another solution, but don’t carry that piece of paper in your purse or wallet.

