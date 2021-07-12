Virginia museum expresses interest in preserving the two confederate statues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are some privately owned museums expressing interest in preserving the two statues that were removed from Charlottesville parks over the weekend, including one in New Market, Virginia.

“I can put them here. I have some land here that’s on the Battlefield,” John Bracken, the owner of the New Market Battlefield Military Museum, said.

“I think they should be put somewhere where they can be seen,” Bracken said. “I think it would be a good place for any statue. It doesn’t have to be related to the Battle of New Market, but just a safe place that these things can be seen and protected.”

Bracken says his Civil War museum has room for both the Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson statues on his five-acres of property, he just does not have the money to make a bid on them.

“I just hate to see these things destroyed and taking them down is the first step of destroying them,” Bracken said. “Are we going to go back and tear down a statue of Ronald Reagan or Biden or Obama or whoever? It’s not the way you do things. History is history and let it be.”

The American Civil War Museum in Richmond tells NBC29 it did not make a bid for the two confederate statues that were removed over the weekend.

