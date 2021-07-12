Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Virginia museum expresses interest in preserving the two confederate statues

New Market Battlefield Military Museum (Courtesy John Bracken)
New Market Battlefield Military Museum (Courtesy John Bracken)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are some privately owned museums expressing interest in preserving the two statues that were removed from Charlottesville parks over the weekend, including one in New Market, Virginia.

“I can put them here. I have some land here that’s on the Battlefield,” John Bracken, the owner of the New Market Battlefield Military Museum, said.

“I think they should be put somewhere where they can be seen,” Bracken said. “I think it would be a good place for any statue. It doesn’t have to be related to the Battle of New Market, but just a safe place that these things can be seen and protected.”

Bracken says his Civil War museum has room for both the Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson statues on his five-acres of property, he just does not have the money to make a bid on them.

“I just hate to see these things destroyed and taking them down is the first step of destroying them,” Bracken said. “Are we going to go back and tear down a statue of Ronald Reagan or Biden or Obama or whoever? It’s not the way you do things. History is history and let it be.”

The American Civil War Museum in Richmond tells NBC29 it did not make a bid for the two confederate statues that were removed over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Divers locate body of man missing in Henricus Park waters
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot
The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than .6% of the commonwealth's new...
A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Currently, 49% of those aged 12 to 17 in Virginia have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with the...
RHHD: 34% of Richmond students have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 51% in Henrico
Community raises money for girl with cancer
Community raises 42k for Henrico girl battling cancer
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 9.1 million vaccines administered | 59.3% of Virginians receive first dose
Shaquel Babb, 21, was later arrested and charged with felonious assault for the crime. Police...
Police: Man charged with stabbing another man multiple times in Chesterfield