Virginia Beach Animal Control says no dogs on the beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT)- Virginia Beach Animal Control reminds people that dogs should not be on the beach.

Between 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. dogs are not allowed on the beach, and at Virginia Beach Oceanfront from 1rst to 42nd Street no dogs are allowed.

The sand can reach very high temperatures in the summer that can hurt the dog’s paws.

People caught with a dog on the beach will be issued summonses.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.