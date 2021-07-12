Healthcare Pros
Virginia Beach Animal Control says no dogs on the beach

Virginia Beach, no dogs allowed
Virginia Beach, no dogs allowed(Virginia Beach Animal Control)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT)- Virginia Beach Animal Control reminds people that dogs should not be on the beach.

Between 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. dogs are not allowed on the beach, and at Virginia Beach Oceanfront from 1rst to 42nd Street no dogs are allowed.

The sand can reach very high temperatures in the summer that can hurt the dog’s paws.

People caught with a dog on the beach will be issued summonses.

