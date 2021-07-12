Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Tearful reunion: Deputy returns dog to family two months after it went missing

Max’s humans were overwhelmed with emotions and tears of joy streamed down their faces as they...
Max’s humans were overwhelmed with emotions and tears of joy streamed down their faces as they hugged their four-legged friend.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - Max made it back to his family for a tearful reunion after being lost for nearly two months.

A deputy with Bexar County Sheriff’s Office received a call last week for a dog found wandering around the neighborhood, according to a Facebook post.

The dog looked like one he remembered seeing on a missing pet flyer posted at the sheriff’s office substation.

‼️Tear jerker alert!‼️ Last week Deputy Perez received a call for a dog that was found wandering in the neighborhood....

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 12, 2021

The poster described Max as a friendly, mixed dog that is calm and sweet. He was last seen by the neighborhood pool on May 18, 2021.

The deputy called the number on the sign and confirmed the dog he found was the family’s missing pet.

Max’s humans were overwhelmed with emotions and tears of joy streamed down their faces as they hugged their four-legged friend.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Divers locate body of man missing in Henricus Park waters
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot
The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than .6% of the commonwealth's new...
A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?
COVID-19 cases are rising among unvaccinated Americans.
COVID-19 cases rising about unvaccinated Americans
Work to find remains continues at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse on Monday.
Florida town weighs how to honor lost souls at condo collapse site
Currently, 49% of those aged 12 to 17 in Virginia have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with the...
RHHD: 34% of Richmond students have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 51% in Henrico