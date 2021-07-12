Suspect sought after stealing woman’s credit card at Colonial Heights Walmart

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is being sought for stealing a woman’s credit card out of her purse at the Walmart in Colonial Heights.

On May 25, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., the victim was loading purchases into her vehicle at the Walmart at 671 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights when the suspect approached her asking to help her. When the victim declined the offer and turned away, the suspect reached into her purse sitting on top of the cart and stole a credit card.

According to police, the credit card was used to make over $2,700 in gift card purchases at several convenience stores located in Colonial Heights, Emporia and Roanoke Rapids, N.C.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male wearing dark-colored shorts and a blue shirt with a light-colored pattern, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.