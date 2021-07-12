Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

RPS board to hold community meeting for George Wythe High School

Richmond school board votes to hold community meeting for George Wythe High School
Richmond school board votes to hold community meeting for George Wythe High School
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public Schools Board will hold a meeting for community members concerned about the construction timeline for a new George Wythe High School.

The meeting will include details on plans for academic programs and Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposal request. The board decided it will not move forward with the Mayor’s request to collaborate on building Wythe.

Richmond School Board members question superintendent’s proposed timeline for rebuilding George Wythe High

Previously, some members of the school board accused the city of already overpaying for three school renovations, so they voted to take control of this project. However, Mayor Levar Stoney is going around their wishes, requesting design proposals this week for the new building, saying the school board is ignoring public demand. Though, Stoney admits he can’t legally control the process once the bids come in; he’s trying to speed up the process, hoping the school board tag teams with future steps.

The meeting is Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the current George Wythe School.

Community members demand action on high school construction with ‘Wythe Can’t Wait’ town hall

It will also be live-streamed on the school division’s Facebook page.

Public comments will be heard during the first 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Police: Three juveniles, driver killed in I-64 crash in New Kent
On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Divers locate body of man missing in Henricus Park waters
The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than .6% of the commonwealth's new...
A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot

Latest News

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Woman treated for smoke inhalation following Henrico fire
Virginia Beach, no dogs allowed
Virginia Beach Animal Control says no dogs on the beach
Currently, 49% of those aged 12 to 17 in Virginia have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with the...
RHHD: 34% of Richmond students have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 51% in Henrico
Community raises money for girl with cancer
Community raises 42k for Henrico girl battling cancer