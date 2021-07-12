RPS board to hold community meeting for George Wythe High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public Schools Board will hold a meeting for community members concerned about the construction timeline for a new George Wythe High School.

The meeting will include details on plans for academic programs and Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposal request. The board decided it will not move forward with the Mayor’s request to collaborate on building Wythe.

Previously, some members of the school board accused the city of already overpaying for three school renovations, so they voted to take control of this project. However, Mayor Levar Stoney is going around their wishes, requesting design proposals this week for the new building, saying the school board is ignoring public demand. Though, Stoney admits he can’t legally control the process once the bids come in; he’s trying to speed up the process, hoping the school board tag teams with future steps.

The meeting is Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the current George Wythe School.

It will also be live-streamed on the school division’s Facebook page.

Public comments will be heard during the first 30 minutes.

