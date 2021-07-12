Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Richmond teen’s monument-inspired dress becomes finalist in Duck Tape contest

Giles Ferrell's Duck Tape dress was inspired by the statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E....
Giles Ferrell's Duck Tape dress was inspired by the statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Ferrell is now a finalist with the chance of winning $10,000.(Duckbrand.com)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond teen has become a finalist in the often-viral Duck Tape contest that challenges adolescents to create show-stopping gowns and tuxes out of colored tape for a chance to win $10,000.

Giles Ferrell used 17 rolls of tape and 84 hours to create her one-of-a-kind gown inspired by the Richmond statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue.

“When I saw the spray painted Robert E. Lee Statue, I was struck by the raw emotion in the gathered words. I saw anger, frustration, and injustice,” Ferrell said in her essay about the handmade dress.

These emotions inspired Ferrell to design the dress’ hoop skirt and corset bodice to nod at the antebellum era, while bright colors represent graffiti and the statue’s modern era. Words like “love,” “broken,” “peace,” and “Floyd” cover the dress’ skirt with vibrant colors.

The back of Giles Ferrell's Duck Tape dress was kept blank to signify the voice of future...
The back of Giles Ferrell's Duck Tape dress was kept blank to signify the voice of future generations.(Duckbrand.com)

“The chain motif on the bodice and the padlock necklace represent slavery and the continued suppression of people of color. However, these chains take on new meaning when examined through a lens of love; humanity is a chain of people that is connected by love,” Ferrell said.

The back of the dress, however, is largely blank with swirls of bright colors.

“The past and present merge in the front of the dress, but the back is left empty for the future generations,” Ferrell wrote.

As a finalist, Ferrell has the chance to win $500 as a runner up, or $10,000 as one of two winners. Voting is open until July 14 via this link.

“My dress embodies the state of my city and the larger world,” Ferrell said. “Through my dress, I can say, ‘Although we often feel fragmented and discordant, love joins us together and makes us beautiful.’”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Divers locate body of man missing in Henricus Park waters
Eastern State Hospital in James City County
More than half of Virginia’s state-run mental hospitals are closing to new admissions
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot

Latest News

(Source - Pixabay)
Richmond science fiction convention returns with outdoor concert
Mayor Levar Stoney’s office says it’s done all it can to remove confederate monuments in the...
Debates linger over removal of Lee statue on Monument Avenue
Source: (Dairy Queen)
Dairy Queen to open in Midlothian; 1st 100 cake-buyers get year’s worth of burgers
GF Default - Black History Month - Arthur Ashe
On This Day: Tennis legend, social justice advocate Arthur Ashe is born