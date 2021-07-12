RHHD: 34% of Richmond students have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 51% in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The push is on to increase COVID-19 vaccine numbers across the state. Currently, 49% of those aged 12 to 17 have one dose, with the return to in-person learning right around the corner.

“Obviously we want to see that number increase. The higher the number, the higher the percentage of the children that are vaccinated, the less likely it is we’re going to see transmission of COVID as kids come back to school in the late summer, early fall months,” said Marshall Vogt, VDH Division of Epidemiology.

In places like Chesterfield County, school starts on Aug. 23. So to be fully vaccinated, if you do the math, your child would have needed that first dose by now.

“We do find in talking with families, parents and kids that often if parents or guardians have some hesitancy, so do their kids. We do like questions and now is the right time to ask what those questions are and really find out about the vaccine is safe for kids,” said Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager.

In Henrico County, as of last week, 51% of those between 12 and 17 have one shot. In Richmond, that number stands at only 34%. And to be fully vaccinated by the first day of school in those districts, that first shot needs to be in the arm by Aug. 4.

“Just to protect themselves, to protect their neighbors and friends. Let’s go ahead and get vaccinated so we can get herd immunity, so we don’t have to worry about huge outbreaks once school reopens,” said Na-Keisha White, RPS Coordinator of School Health Services.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not mandated. So if families decline or a student isn’t fully vaccinated by the time school starts, they’ll have to wear a mask. Health officials in Richmond will hold two vaccine events at schools this week and do the same in Henrico next week.

And it’s not just the COVID-19 vaccine officials seeing issues with, it’s also with the ones mandated. Overall, the state vaccination rate fell from 96% to 88%. But in Richmond, that vaccination rate fell from 98% to 72%.

The COVID-19 vaccine is being offered at the following locations and times:

Department of Aging & Rehabilitative Services

Tuesday, July 13 from 9-11 a.m. | Pfizer/J&J

Chippenham Place Apartments

Tuesday, July 13 from 1-3 p.m. | Pfizer/J&J

Sacred Heart Center Food Pantry

Tuesday, July 13 from 1:30-5:30 p.m. | Vaccine TBA

George Wythe High School

Wednesday, July 14 from 3-6 p.m. | Pfizer/J&J

Downtown Library

Wednesday, July 14 from 12-3 p.m. | Vaccine TBA

City Hall Vaccination Event

Friday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Pfizer/J&J

Henrico West Clinic

Friday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Pfizer

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Sunday, July 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Vaccine TBA

