Push underway for national Chesapeake Bay recreation area

The park service has already established itself along with parts of the nation’s largest estuary.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — An effort is underway to make the larger Chesapeake Bay area part of the National Park Service.

The Virginian Pilot reported Saturday that it would be called the Chesapeake National Recreation Area.

Behind the effort is a group of conservation nonprofits, community leaders and lawmakers who are working to draft legislation in Congress. It’s unclear exactly what the recreation area would look like.

Proponents don’t call for the entire bay to be included. But certain land-based sites would provide public access to it.

For instance, there is the 3,000-mile Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail. There also is the Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

