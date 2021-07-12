Positivity rate increases to 2% | More than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in last week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s testing positivity rate remains low another week in a row despite an increase to 2.1 percent over the past week, according to the state’s department of health. Over the last week, more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the commonwealth.

In total, the health department reported 1,1,784 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths between Monday, July 5 and Monday, July 12. The positivity rate is currently at 2.1 percent.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

The commonwealth has now reported 682,856 total COVID-19 cases and 11,450 deaths. Since the pandemic began, 30,801 patients have been hospitalized.

There are a total of 3,720 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 77,493 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 7,789,278 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.

The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 28,366 cases, 1,034 hospitalizations, 450 deaths

Henrico: 26,044 cases, 1,121 hospitalizations, 640 deaths

Richmond: 17,259 cases, 840 hospitalizations, 273 deaths

Hanover: 8,331 cases, 317 hospitalizations, 167 deaths

Petersburg: 3,936 cases, 175 hospitalizations, 88 deaths

Goochland: 1,484 cases, 56 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

As of July 12, at least 5,060,337 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 59.3% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,415,707 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 51.7% of Virginia’s population.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Data is reported by the Virginia Department of Health once per day. See the full summary at this link.

As COVID-19 cases in Virginia continue to trend down and vaccine distribution continues across the state, NBC12 will only be updating this story on Mondays unless case trends increase. This story was last updated on July 12 at 3 p.m.

