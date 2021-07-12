Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Positivity rate increases to 2% | More than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in last week

COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
COVID-19 cases in Virginia.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s testing positivity rate remains low another week in a row despite an increase to 2.1 percent over the past week, according to the state’s department of health. Over the last week, more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the commonwealth.

In total, the health department reported 1,1,784 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths between Monday, July 5 and Monday, July 12. The positivity rate is currently at 2.1 percent.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

The commonwealth has now reported 682,856 total COVID-19 cases and 11,450 deaths. Since the pandemic began, 30,801 patients have been hospitalized.

There are a total of 3,720 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 77,493 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 7,789,278 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.

The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 28,366 cases, 1,034 hospitalizations, 450 deaths
  • Henrico: 26,044 cases, 1,121 hospitalizations, 640 deaths
  • Richmond: 17,259 cases, 840 hospitalizations, 273 deaths
  • Hanover: 8,331 cases, 317 hospitalizations, 167 deaths
  • Petersburg: 3,936 cases, 175 hospitalizations, 88 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,484 cases, 56 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

As of July 12, at least 5,060,337 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 59.3% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,415,707 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 51.7% of Virginia’s population.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Data is reported by the Virginia Department of Health once per day. See the full summary at this link.

As COVID-19 cases in Virginia continue to trend down and vaccine distribution continues across the state, NBC12 will only be updating this story on Mondays unless case trends increase. This story was last updated on July 12 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Divers locate body of man missing in Henricus Park waters
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot
The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than .6% of the commonwealth's new...
A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Currently, 49% of those aged 12 to 17 in Virginia have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with the...
RHHD: 34% of Richmond students have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 51% in Henrico
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 9.1 million vaccines administered | 59.3% of Virginians receive first dose
Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women.
Five years later, Virginia prison still not meeting terms of court-ordered settlement over shoddy medical care
(Source: Gray Media)
Five Virginia mental health institutions close doors due to staffing crisis
Richmond city leaders will be discussing the pandemic’s impact on the community as well as the...
City leaders to discuss COVID-19 impacts, American Rescue Plan Act