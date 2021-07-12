Healthcare Pros
Police: Shot fired from vehicle in residential area

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland police are investigating after a shot was fired from a vehicle in a residential area.

Police were called on Monday around 4 p.m. to the area of Randolph and Arlington streets.

“The investigation determined that a round was fired from a vehicle in a residential area,” police said.

Police said no property or people were injured.

“The only descriptive information we have of the vehicle involved is a gray Honda with tinted windows,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at (804) 365-6140, or at (804) 780-1000.

