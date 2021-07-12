Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: Three juveniles, driver killed in I-64 crash in New Kent

All westbound lanes closed until further notice
Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 in New Kent County.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 west in New Kent County.

At 11:04 a.m. on July 12, Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-64 at Exit 214 (Providence Forge/New Kent Courthouse).

According to the investigation, a sedan was heading west passing traffic on the right shoulder when it ran off the road onto a grassy shoulder and struck a pole, mounting a VDOT camera.

The vehicle caught on fire.

The front seat passenger was removed from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and three other juvenile passengers died at the scene.

Identification of the deceased is pending identification and notification of next of kin. Police, fire and rescue personnel are on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

I-64 at Exit 214 (Providence Forge/New Kent Courthouse) will be closed for an unspecified amount of time. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 220 and Exit 227. There is currently a 6.5-mile backup.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Divers locate body of man missing in Henricus Park waters
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot
The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than .6% of the commonwealth's new...
A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians
File photo.
Sheriff: 25-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Petersburg workers had to be rescued from floodwaters.
Petersburg workers rescued after becoming trapped in floodwaters
Starting July 18, a section of the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike will close for bridge repairs.
Section of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike to close, again, for bridge repairs
Interstate 95 winds past Main Street Station in Richmond.
Downtown Expressway ramp to I-95 to close nightly
Two women killed in crash
Bicyclist dies after being struck on Jefferson Davis Highway