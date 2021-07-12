Healthcare Pros
Police: Man charged with stabbing another man multiple times in Chesterfield

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a man is charged in a stabbing that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident happened near the 9400 block of Plum Court in a residential neighborhood around 7:45 p.m. on July 10. Once on scene, officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Shaquel Babb, 21, was later arrested and charged with felonious assault for the crime. Police say he knows the victim.

Babb is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

