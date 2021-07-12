Healthcare Pros
Plan 9 Records celebrates 40th anniversary ahead of Record Store Day

A Plan 9 Records sign, formerly hung above the store's second location, sits on a stool. The vintage sign now marks the header of Plan 9's 40th Anniversary Facebook page.(Plan 9's 40th Anniversary - Facebook)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Forty years after opening its record shop on West Cary Street, Plan 9 Records is celebrating its community of patrons devoted to the local music scene.

The record store is taking to Facebook for patrons, music lovers and supporters to share their experiences over the last 40 years. More than 400 members have shared memories of national and international music at Richmond’s longest-running music shop.

Posts included old advertisements, membership cards and release announcements spanning the decades. The anniversary page has been covered with treasured photos, videos and performances.

Plan 9 will celebrate the 14th annual Record Store Day on Saturday, July 17 with more than 150 limited edition vinyl releases. Last Record Store Day, about 60 people were waiting outside when the store opened at 9 a.m.

An upcoming anniversary sale will soon be announced, and live music events are in the works.

Share love for Plan 9 Records at the store’s 40th Anniversary page here. Find them on Facebook here.

