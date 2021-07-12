Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Philips recalls ventilators, CPAP machines

The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands,...
The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday Jan. 9, 2014.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Philips is recalling certain Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP, and CPAP machines due to potential health risks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that the “polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam, which is used to reduce sound and vibration in these affected devices, may break down and potentially enter the device’s air pathway.”

If that happens, the debris from the foam or certain chemicals may be inhaled or swallowed by the person using the device and may cause irritation, headache, asthma or carcinogenic effects to organs, such as kidneys and liver.

The FDA says anyone who uses one of the recalled BiPAP or CPAP devices should talk to their health care provider to decide on a suitable treatment which may include stopping the use of the device or alternative treatments.

Anyone who uses one of the recalled ventilators should not stop or change ventilator use until they have talked to their health care provider.

There have been no reports of death as a result of these issues, according to the FDA.

A complete list of recalled devices can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Police: Three juveniles, driver killed in I-64 crash in New Kent
On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Divers locate body of man missing in Dutch Gap waters
The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than .6% of the commonwealth's new...
A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot

Latest News

FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West
Police lights
Police: Shot fired from vehicle in residential area
Central State Hospital is one of five state mental health hospitals temporarily halting...
Five Virginia mental health institutions temporarily halt admissions due to staffing crisis