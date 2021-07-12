Person of interest in deadly stabbing surrenders to police

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said the person of interest in a deadly stabbing has surrendered.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the 200 block of Green Cove Drive around 3 a.m. on June 29 where officers discovered Michael Cross, 42, with a stab wound. Cross was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said Montana Talbert, 36, of Henrico, surrendered at the Richmond Justice Center without incident on July 11.

Talbert is charged with breaking and entering in connection to the stabbing. Police said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.