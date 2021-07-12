Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Person of interest in deadly stabbing surrenders to police

Montana Talbert
Montana Talbert(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said the person of interest in a deadly stabbing has surrendered.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the 200 block of Green Cove Drive around 3 a.m. on June 29 where officers discovered Michael Cross, 42, with a stab wound. Cross was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said Montana Talbert, 36, of Henrico, surrendered at the Richmond Justice Center without incident on July 11.

Talbert is charged with breaking and entering in connection to the stabbing. Police said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Police: Three juveniles, driver killed in I-64 crash in New Kent
On this day in history, July 10, 1706, a Virginia woman tried to defend herself against...
On This Day: Virginia woman accused of being a witch agrees to trial by water
45 year old Chesterfield man went missing on Saturday afternoon in Henricus Park
Divers locate body of man missing in Dutch Gap waters
The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than .6% of the commonwealth's new...
A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Richmond police search for gunman after 20-year-old killed in Main Street parking lot

Latest News

It has been 41 years since Diane Walker first walked through the doors of NBC12, and what a...
Diane Walker signing off after 41 years of being ‘On Your Side’
VSP: Car was driving an shoulder before crash
VSP: Car was driving an shoulder before crash
Diane Walker announces retirement
Diane Walker announces retirement
U.S. Blood shortage delaying some elective surgeries
U.S. Blood shortage delaying some elective surgeries