News to Know for July 12: Breakthrough cases of COVID-19; Blood shortages; City Center plan

Partly Sunny & Humid

Heat and humidity combine for 100+ degree heat indices through Wednesday. Rain chance stays low until later in the week.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Juvenile Seriously Injured In Shooting

A juvenile is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Richmond’s southside, according to Richmond Police.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Warwick Road and Fernbrook Drive.

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a juvenile. (NBC12)

The age of the victim is not yet known.

Anyone who may know something is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Cases Among Vaccinated People

More than 1,000 fully-vaccinated Virginians have contracted COVID-19 since January, but according to the Virginia Department of Health, that accounts for less than .6% of new coronavirus cases.

VDH started tracking breakthrough cases, or cases among fully-vaccinated people, on Friday. There have been 1,063 breakthrough cases so far, per the new data.

(KAIT)

Seventy-one of those people were hospitalized, and 17 of those people died due to the virus.

However, breakthrough cases account for a small percentage of the state’s virus counts from the last six months.

Pfizer To Discuss Vaccine Booster

Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of the third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.

The company said it was scheduled to have the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration and other officials Monday, days after Pfizer asserted that booster shots would be needed within 12 months.

Pfizer announced they'll begin developing a third vaccine dose. (WHSV) (WHSV)

Fauci said clinical studies and laboratory data have yet to fully bear out the need for a booster to the current two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen.

Monday’s planned meeting between Pfizer and U.S. health officials was first reported by The Washington Post.

Va. Mental Hospitals Close Admissions

Five facilities — Catawba Hospital, Central State Hospital, Eastern State Hospital, Piedmont Geriatric Hospital and Western State Hospital — were ordered to reduce their bed capacity and consolidate staff.

As a result, those hospitals will “temporarily” close to new admissions, Land wrote, though she gave no indication as to how long the order would last.

Eastern State Hospital in James City County (Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services)

The dramatic reduction in beds is a new low point for the state’s beleaguered mental hospitals, which have been struggling for years with an unsustainable spike in inpatient admissions.

Increasingly, the state is handling what is often referred to as “inappropriate admissions” — patients with complex medical needs that can’t be treated in public psychiatric facilities.

Blood Donation Shortage

There’s an urgent demand for blood donors as the U.S. struggles with a severe blood shortage.

Original logo provided by American Red Cross

The shortage is so bad, some elective surgeries are being delayed until the blood supply goes up, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

If you are able to donate, you can call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS, make an appointment online, or make an appointment through the Red Cross donor app.

Public Comment On City Center

Today is the public’s last chance to weigh in on the proposed ‘City Center’ for downtown Richmond.

Mayor Stoney has been the driving force behind this proposal to redevelop a portion of downtown between Broad and Leigh Streets and 5th and 10th Streets, wanting this area to get a complete makeover, including the coliseum. The city owns 25 acres in that area.

City Area Plan (City of Richmond)

There will be new apartments, offices and places to shop. Other key features could include a new city hall, a new high school and a fire station. About 20 percent would be set aside for affordable housing.

To view the full plan, click here.

Black Pride RVA Celebration This Week

Organization Black Pride RVA is looking for volunteers, vendors and local businesses to participate in its upcoming “Day of Purpose” celebration.

Black Pride RVA is hosting a weekend-long celebration in July. (Black Pride RVA)

The event is slated for July 16-18 and includes the Community Root Awards at Diversity Richmond. On July 17, the organization will showcase local retailers, health and wellness specialists and food trucks.

Those interesting in attending as a vendor or volunteer can email blackpriderva@gmail.com or visit their website.

Final Thought

Always be on the lookout for the presence of wonder - E.B. White

