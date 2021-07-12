Multi-vehicle crash causes backups on I-95 near Maury Street
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 south has caused lane closures in Richmond.
The southbound left and center lanes are closed near Maury Street.
VDOT said there is a three-mile backup.
Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.
