Multi-vehicle crash causes backups on I-95 near Maury Street

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 south has caused lane closures in Richmond.

The southbound left and center lanes are closed near Maury Street.

VDOT said there is a three-mile backup.

Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.

