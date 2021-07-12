Healthcare Pros
Monday Forecast: High heat and humidity through Wednesday

Heat Indices likely hit 100-105°
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heat and humidity combine for 100+ degree heat indices through Wednesday. Rain chance stays low until later in the week.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

