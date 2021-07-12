Man charged with murder in Fourth of July shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Richmond on the Fourth of July, according to police.

Police say Jamaal Pointer, 34, of Richmond was taken into custody in Henrico County and was charged with murder and firearms violations.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. on July 4, officers were called to the 2500 block of Rosetta Street for the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found Laron Harrison, 32, of Richmond, with a gunshot wound. Harrison was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

