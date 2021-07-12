Healthcare Pros
A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians

The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than 6% of the commonwealth's new...
The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than 6% of the commonwealth's new COVID-19 cases were among fully vaccinated people.
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,000 fully-vaccinated Virginians have contracted COVID-19 since January, but according to the Virginia Department of Health, that accounts for less than 6% of new coronavirus cases.

VDH started tracking breakthrough cases, or cases among fully-vaccinated people, on Friday. There have been 1,063 breakthrough cases so far, per the new data.

Seventy-one of those people were hospitalized, and 17 of those people died due to the virus.

However, breakthrough cases account for a small percentage of the state’s virus counts from the last six months.

Out of 190,846 total COVID-19 cases, 189,783 cases were among people who were not fully vaccinated. That’s 99.4% of recorded cases since Jan. 21.

More than 6,700 of those cases resulted in hospitalization. Since January, nearly 2,430 COVID-19 deaths occurred among Virginians who weren’t fully vaccinated.

The number of new recorded cases continues to decrease each week. On Feb. 1, the seven-day moving average of new cases was 3,062. On June 25, the seven-day average was 171.

The VDH will update breakthrough case data each Friday. For the latest on Virginia’s vaccine rollouts, click here.

