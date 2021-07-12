A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,000 fully-vaccinated Virginians have contracted COVID-19 since January, but according to the Virginia Department of Health, that accounts for less than 6% of new coronavirus cases.

VDH started tracking breakthrough cases, or cases among fully-vaccinated people, on Friday. There have been 1,063 breakthrough cases so far, per the new data.

Seventy-one of those people were hospitalized, and 17 of those people died due to the virus.

However, breakthrough cases account for a small percentage of the state’s virus counts from the last six months.

Out of 190,846 total COVID-19 cases, 189,783 cases were among people who were not fully vaccinated. That’s 99.4% of recorded cases since Jan. 21.

More than 6,700 of those cases resulted in hospitalization. Since January, nearly 2,430 COVID-19 deaths occurred among Virginians who weren’t fully vaccinated.

The number of new recorded cases continues to decrease each week. On Feb. 1, the seven-day moving average of new cases was 3,062. On June 25, the seven-day average was 171.

The VDH will update breakthrough case data each Friday. For the latest on Virginia’s vaccine rollouts, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.