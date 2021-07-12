Healthcare Pros
Last day for public to comment on ‘City Center’ plans

City Area Plan
City Area Plan(City of Richmond)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is the public’s last chance to weigh in on the proposed ‘City Center’ for downtown Richmond.

Mayor Stoney has been the driving force behind this proposal to redevelop a portion of downtown between Broad and Leigh Streets and 5th and 10th Streets, wanting this area to get a complete makeover, including the coliseum. The city owns 25 acres in that area.

There will be new apartments, offices and places to shop. Other key features could include a new city hall, a new high school and a fire station. About 20 percent would be set aside for affordable housing.

To view the full plan, click here.

